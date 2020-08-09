Ronnie O’Sullivan beats Ding to reach Crucible last eight

Ronnie O’Sullivan swept into the last eight of the World Championships after beating Ding Junhui in a quality session which saw breaks of 50-plus in each of the evening’s seven frames.

Resuming at 8-8, O’Sullivan made the first mistake when he missed a simple black, but seized a second chance to take the frame with a break of 87.

A short yellow from Ding allowed O’Sullivan to extend his lead to two frames with a 73, before Ding pounced on another missed black by O’Sullivan to reduce the deficit with a break of 88.

O’Sullivan nudged 11-9 in front with a break of 60, and after Ding cleared to brown in the next with a break of 81, O’Sullivan struck a superb 117 to move within a frame of victory.

O’Sullivan narrowly missed back-to-back centuries but a 93 break in the next sealed up a 13-10 win and with it a last-eight clash with Mark Williams.