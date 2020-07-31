Ronan McLaughlin cycles height of Mount Everest in world record time

Some said it couldn’t be conquered, not so fast anyway, but Irish rider Ronan McLaughlin has broken the world record for the fastest ascent on a bicycle up the height of Mount Everest.

In the increasingly popular global challenge known as Everesting, the 33 year-old McLaughlin returned to the famed Mamore Gap in his native Dongeal on Thursday afternoon, and completed the 8,848 metres, 29,029 feet in old money, that being the height of Mount Everest, in an astonishing seven hours and four minutes.

This bettered by more than 20 seconds the existing world record set earlier this month by former Spanish professional and seven-time Grand Tour winner Alberto Contador, who reached his 8,848m on the Navapelegrin climb north of Madrid in seven hours and 27 minutes.

McLaughlin’s effort also came just two and a half weeks after he took the Irish record down to eight hours and nine minutes, at that stage still a fair bit short of Contador’s effort, although still the fifth fastest on record according to the Hells 500 website, the official custodians of the Everesting concept, who ratified McLaughlin’s best mark on Friday morning.

This time McLaughlin focused on a shorter section of the Mamore climb, reducing his recovery time, but forcing the body into an increasing state of oxygen debt: riding up 62 and a bit times, this meant averaging uphill gradient of 14 per cent, cutting 35 km from the total distance, as he reached the 8,848m in a distance of 123km, compared to the 158km of his first attempt.

The former Irish international, who raced the 2012 Road World Championships alongside Dan Martin and Nicolas Roche, and rode for six years with the Continental-level An Post/Sean Kelly/Chain Reaction, is now based in Derry, where he works full-time in cycling coaching, while still racing in domestic events.

This virtual replica of riding a bicycle uphill for 8,848m, (maybe a little over just to be sure), preferably on a very steep mountain side, must be done in one reasonable effort and properly recorded on Strava to count as an Everesting, the term now given to any attempt to ride up what Edmund Hillary first climbed up back in May 1953.

At the time of writing, 9,813 riders, from 96 countries, including 66 from Ireland, have succeeded in their Everesting attempt. The rules are devilishly simple, and brutally hard: find a single hill, climb, and repeat until you’ve reached your summit of 8,848m in total elevation gain. Short recovery and toilet breaks are allowed, but no sleeping, no doping, and no real cheating either, except on yourself.

McLaughlin admitting he’d first been eying up the record since the lockdown as a way to stay motivated, and also raise some funds for the Community Rescue Service, a volunteer-run charitable search and rescue service operating across Northern Ireland. The target there is to reach £8,848.

Prior to McLaughlin’s first Everesting effort, Diarmuid Kavanagh broke the then existing Irish record, the Wicklow rider completing 36 ascents of the local climb at Slieve Mann, in 10 hours and 42 minutes, only that didn’t last 24 hours.

For now however McLaughlin is out there on his own: Contador’s record beat the seven hours and 29 minutes set in June by Lachlan Morton, who rides professionally with the EF Pro Cycling, his time set on the short Rist Canyon climb outside Fort Collins, Colorado.

A new record is there to be conquered again.