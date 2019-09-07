Ronan Byrne through to final in Greece

Ronan Byrne advanced to the A Final at the European Under-23 Rowing Championships in Ioannina, Greece. The Corkman, who took silver in the doubles at the senior World Championships last week, won his repechage of the single sculls. He had finished second in his heat.

Byrne’s brother Alex and his partner in the under-23 double face into a C Final, having finished fourth in their repechage. Lightweight single sculler Hugh Moore also finished fourth in his repechage and will compete in the B Final.

Earlier, the Ireland women’s coxed four had finished fourth in their race for lanes.

European Under-23 Championships, Ioannina, Greece, Day One (Irish interest)

Men

Double Sculls - Heat One (First Three to A/B Semi-Finals; rest to Repechage): 4 Ireland (A Byrne, R Corrigan) 6:46.07. Repechage (First Three to A/B Semi-Finals; rest to C Final): 4 Byrne, Corrigan 6:50.42.

Single Sculls - Heat One (First to Final; rest to Repechage): 2 R Byrne 7:06.43. Repechage (First Two to A Final; rest to B Final: 1 Byrne 7:11.85

Lightweight Single - Heat One (First to Final; rest to Repechage): 5 H Moore 7:38.67.

Women

Four, coxed- Exhibition/Race for Lanes: 3 Ireland 7:24.60