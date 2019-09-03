Roglic takes red jersey after blistering time-trial win at Vuelta a España

Primoz Roglic took hold of the leader’s red jersey at the Vuelta a España on Tuesday, dominating the 36.2 kilometre time-trial from Jurançon to Pau

Second overall at the start, the Slovenian rider was 25 seconds faster than closest rival Patrick Bevin but, more importantly, took considerable time out of his general classification riders. He was a full three minutes and six seconds faster than previous race leader Nairo Quintana, who dropped to fourth overall, three minutes behind.

“I tried to go as fast as possible. It was enough for the win today,” said Roglic. “For me it was important to stay focused and pedal as hard as possible. That is all I had in my control today. We are still at the start of the Vuelta and we will see in Madrid whether this lead is enough to win the race.

“We have had some rough days already, but there are also difficult stages to come. Now it is important to stay healthy and then we will look at it day by day.”

Quintana’s team-mate Alejandro Valverde fared better, placing 13th and conceding one minute 38 seconds. He is now second overall, one minute 52 seconds back. Miguel Ángel López stays third overall but conceded two minutes, he is now two minutes and 11 seconds in arrears.

Irish rider Sam Bennett continued to save energy in advance of the flatter stages to come, and rolled in 157th. He stays fifth overall in the points classification. The Vuelta continues on Wednesday with an undulating 180 kilometre stage to Urdax-Dantxarinea. This features a second category climb with 57 kilometres remaining with a category three ascent and some undulating roads following. A sprint is possible, but much will determine on how the stage plays out.

VUELTA A ESPAÑA

Stage 10, Jurançon to Pau time-trial: 1 Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) 36.2 kilometres in 47 mins 5 secs, 2 P Bevin (CCC Team) at 25 secs, 3 R Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) at 27 secs, 4 L Craddock (EF Education First) at 48 secs, 5 N Oliveira (Movistar Team) at 1 min 2 secs.

Irish: 157 S Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) at 8 mins 11 secs.

General classification: 1 Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) 36 hours 5 mins 29 secs, 2 A Valverde (Movistar Team) at 1 min 52 secs, 3 M Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) at 2 mins 11 secs, 4 N Quintana (Movistar Team) at 3 mins, 5 T Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at 3 mins 5 secs.

Irish: 156 S Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) at 2 hours 5 mins 11 secs.

Points classification: 1 Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo Visma) 89 points, 2 N Quintana (Movistar Team) 70, 3 A Valverde (Movistar Team) 61.

Irish: 5 S Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) 45.