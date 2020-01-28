Roger Federer survives seven match points to reach semi-finals

Roger Federer has survived seven match points to book an Australian Open semi-final berth with a miraculous win over unseeded American Tennys Sandgren.

Hampered by an apparent back injury, the six-time champion appeared headed for a shock exit against the world No.100 before rallying for a rousing 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-3 victory.

It earned the 38-year-old 20-times major champion a record-extending 46th grand slam semi-final appearance - and an incredulous 15th in Melbourne.

Kevin Mitchell’s full report from Melbourne Park to follow...