Roger Bannister: first man to run sub-four minute mile dies aged 88

Bannister ran three minutes 59.4 seconds at Iffley Road track in Oxford on May 6th 1954
Roger Bannister representing Oxford University in 1948. Photograph: PA

Roger Bannister, the first man to run a sub-four minute mile, has died aged 88, his family have said.

Bannister, aided by Christopher Chataway and Chris Brasher as pacemakers, achieved the feat by running three minutes 59.4 seconds at the Iffley Road track on May 6th 1954.

Bannister, who also won a Commonwealth and European Championship gold medal that year, went on to become a leading neurologist.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011.

A statement from his family said: “Sir Roger Bannister, died peacefully in Oxford on March 3rd 2018, aged 88, surrounded by his family who were as loved by him, as he was loved by them.

“He banked his treasure in the hearts of his friends.”

More to follow.

