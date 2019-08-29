Roche crashes out of Vuelta a España

Irish rider forced to abandon after crash on stage six

Nicolas Roche was involved in a crash during the sixth stage of Vuelta that has ruled him out of the race. Photograph: Javier Lizon/EPA

Nicolas Roche was involved in a crash during the sixth stage of Vuelta that has ruled him out of the race. Photograph: Javier Lizon/EPA

 

Following three days in the leader’s jersey at the Vuelta a España, Nicolas Roche has been hit by bad luck on stage six of the race, crashing hard and being forced out of the race.

Roche was one of many riders who hit the deck approximately 100 kilometres into the 198.9 kilometre stage. He sought help from the race’s medical car but, unfortunately, was forced to withdraw from the event due to his injuries.

Former Tour de France runner-up Rigoberto Uran and his EF Education First teammate Hugh Carthy were also forced to abandon.

It is not yet clear what damage Roche suffered in the crash and what effect this may have on his racing programme for the remainder of the season. The developments are a big blow to the 35 year old, who was in arguably his best form in several years. He was second on Sunday’s stage two and took over the race lead as a result. He held the race leader’s red jersey until the end of Wednesday’s stage. Roche was sitting fifth overall starting today’s leg of the race, 57 seconds behind the new race leader Miguel Ángel López (Astana).

Ireland’s other competitor, stage three winner Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) continues in the race.

