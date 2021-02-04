Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle cancelled due to Covid-19

The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle organising committee has made the decision to cancel this year’s 2021 event due to the uncertainty surrounding public health guidelines this summer.

The annual event, one of Ireland’s largest charity cycling events, traditionally takes place on the first Saturday in July but was cancelled last year as a result of the pandemic.

Committee chairman Garry Galvin explained the decision was made - together with both Government and Nphet guidelines - following the continued uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 public health position and recommendations:

“Whilst this is very regrettable, we feel it is necessary in the best interests of all stakeholders including the health and wellbeing of cyclists and our many brilliant volunteers. Those cyclists that have deferred from the cancelled 2020 event will be transferred to next year’s 2022 event.”

The committee are hoping to introduce some form of virtual event to help to mitigate any losses incurred by their chosen charity partners for this year’s event.

Over the course of the cycle races’ 37-year history, the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle has raised almost €17 million for more than 160 charities. In more recent years, over €1 million has been raised per annum.