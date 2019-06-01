Rhys McClenaghan continues return with gold in Slovenia

Irish gymnast follows up silver medal win in China with win at World Challenge Cup

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan took gold in the pommel-horse final at the 2019 FIG World Challenge Cup in Slovenia. File photograph: Neil Hall/Inpho

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan took gold in the pommel-horse final at the 2019 FIG World Challenge Cup in Koper, Slovenia on Saturday.

The 19-year-old from Newtownards recorded an impressive score of 15.450 a week after returning to the podium when he secured a silver medal at the World Cup pommel final in China.

McClenaghan has only returned to action after a long period of post shoulder surgery recovery.

Gymnastics Ireland chief executive Ciarán Gallagher said: “Following on from his fantastic silver in China this gold is further evidence that Rhys is back to top form after his surgery last year and bodes very well for his preparations as we go into the World Championships in Stuttgart in October, one of the primary Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification events.

McClenaghan became the first Irish gymnast to win a senior European title last August when he won gold on pommel at the 2018 European Championships.

