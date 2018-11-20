Rams pip Chiefs in third-highest scoring game in NFL history

LA pick off Mahomes to see off Kansas as both sides rack up more than 50 points
The final score of 54-51 is shown on the screen after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. Photograph: Sean M Haffey/Getty

The final score of 54-51 is shown on the screen after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. Photograph: Sean M Haffey/Getty

 

Los Angeles Rams 54 Kansas City Chiefs 51

Patrick Mahomes threw six touchdowns but had two costly interceptions as the Los Angeles Rams won a thriller against the Kansas City Chiefs 54-51.

In the first game in NFL history where both sides scored more than 50 points, the Rams took the early advantage with two touchdowns in the opening 10 minutes.

The two sides went into the game with 9-1 records, tied with the New Orleans Saints for best in the league.

With both sides’ offences too strong for their opponents’ defence, both sides shared six touchdowns and a field goal to go into the half tied at 23-23.

The scoring continued into the second half, Mahomes hitting Tyreek Hill with a pass for a 73-yard score early in the fourth to make it a 40-37 game.

Jared Goff’s fourth touchdown pass of the night was the most important: Mahomes hit Chris Conley to put the Chiefs up by four with 2:50 left to play, but Goff led the Rams back and connected with Gerald Everett for a 40-yard score with less than two minutes on the clock.

Kansas, with a full complement of timeouts in the tank, headed downfield again needing three to force overtime.

But Mahomes was picked off on the LA 48 before the defence forced a Rams punt.

Again the first-round pick in 2017 was intercepted as he went deep with 25 seconds left on the clock, with Goff taking a knee to end the game.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.