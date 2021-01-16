Rain halts Australia’s progress on day two at the Gabba

India lost two early wickets after their attack swept through the Australian lower order in the fourth Test in Brisbane.

The hosts started day two on 274 for five after a dazzling ton from Marnus Labuschagne, with Cameron Green and Tim Paine hoping to push on.

Paine notched up 50 from 102 balls before drinks, but then edged a Shardul Thakur delivery to Rohit Sharma at second slip three balls later and Green was caught for 47 in the next over.

Thakur got his second victim of the day in his next over, Pat Cummins falling lbw for two as the Australians fell to 315 for eight.

Nathan Lyon, on his 100th Test, struck 24 from his 22 balls at the crease and tail-ender Josh Hazlewood notched up a couple of boundaries but was the last wicket to fall for 11.

Chasing 369, India only saw out six overs until the first wicket fell when Shubman Gill’s thick edge of Cummins found Steve Smith at second slip for seven.

Sharma fell before tea, holing out to Mitchell Starc off Lyon for 44 as India looked in trouble at 60 for two.

The tourists put on two runs for no loss with Cheteshwar Pujara (8no) and Ajinkya Rahane (2no) in the next six overs until the weather intervened and a heavy storm hit Brisbane, with the umpires calling stumps early due to the poor conditions.