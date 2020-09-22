Raiders make winning start to life in Las Vegas

Quarterback Derek Carr inspires comeback win over the New Orleans Saints

On Monday night Las Vegas welcomed the NFL for the first time in the sport’s history. File photograph: Getty Images

On Monday night Las Vegas welcomed the NFL for the first time in the sport’s history. File photograph: Getty Images

 

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrated their debut in their new home city with a 34-24 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Although fans were not allowed into the Allegiant Stadium for the first match since the team’s move from Oakland, the Raiders began their new life in style as they overcame an early 10-point deficit.

Quarterback Derek Carr led the way, throwing three touchdown passes to calmly engineer his side’s fightback, which took them to 2-0 for the season. He completed 28 of 38 passes for 282 yards, with Darren Waller catching 12 of them to gain 103 yards.

After New Orleans led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Raiders got back into the match and had drawn level at 17-17 by half-time, before taking the lead in the third quarter.

The Saints reduced the deficit to 31-24 in the closing stages to give their fans hope, but the Raiders managed to secure the result through a 54-yard field-goal to Daniel Carlson.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.