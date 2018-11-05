Rafael Nadal pulls out of ATP Finals due to ankle surgery

Spanish star also had to pull out of Paris Masters due to abdominal injury
Rafael Nadal will miss the ATP Finals in London to undergo ankle surgery. Photograph: Ian Langsdon/EPA

Rafael Nadal will miss the ATP Finals in London to undergo ankle surgery. Photograph: Ian Langsdon/EPA

 

Rafael Nadal is to undergo ankle surgery after revealing he is out of the ATP Finals in London because of injury.

The Spaniard pulled out of the Paris Masters with an abdominal injury and after failing to recover in time, has now withdrawn from next week’s event.

He was scheduled to have a procedure to remove a floating body from his ankle on Monday in a bid to be fit for the start of the new season.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Nadal said: “It has been a complicated year, very good at the tennis level when I was able to play, and at the same time very bad as far as injuries are concerned.

“I have done everything possible to reach the end of the season in good condition, both in Paris and London, doing things well and I really wanted to play.

“Unfortunately, I had the abdominal problem in Paris last week and, in addition, I have a free body in the ankle joint that has to be removed in the operating room today.

“It is true that we had detected it for a long time and from time to time it bothered me. However, since the problem in the abdominal muscle also prevents me from playing in London, we take advantage of the moment to remove the free body and avoid future problems.

“In this way I hope to be in full condition for the next season.”

Nadal’s withdrawal in Paris allowed Novak Djokovic to replace him at the top of the world rankings.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.