Rafael Nadal gets off to a delayed winning start at French Open

Rafael Nadal’s bid for an 11th French Open title is up and running after a straight-sets — but far from straightforward — win over Simone Bolelli.

The Spaniard — top seed, world number one, reigning champion and red-hot favourite for another Roland Garros crown — had to return on Tuesday morning to finish his first-round clash against the lucky loser from Italy.

Nadal had taken the first two sets in typically ominous style but then trailed 3-0 in the third when the rain came.

Nadal broke straight back on the resumption but Bolelli did not let him have things his own way, threatening another break at 4-3.

Bolelli then forced four set points in a marathon tie-break but the 16-time grand slam winner got over the line 6-4 6-3 7-6 (11/9).

Third seed Marin Cilic made short work of his first-round match, going through in straight sets against Australian James Duckworth.

The Croatian, runner-up at the Australian Open in January, shrugged off a 45-minute rain delay to run out 6-3 7-5 7-6 (7/4) winner.

South African Kevin Anderson, seeded six, was another comfortable winner as he swept past Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-1 6-2 6-4.