Rafa Nadal: ‘We’re losing a year of our lives’

Spanish tennis star has turned his attention to playing again in 2021

Rafael Nadal is already concerned about next year’s Australian Open. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal is already concerned about next year’s Australian Open. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

 

Rafael Nadal believes the 2020 tennis season is “practically lost” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ATP and WTA tours have already been severely affected by the crisis, with the French Open postponed and Wimbledon cancelled while doubts remain over the US Open.

Officially all professional events are suspended until July 13th, but several players have cast doubts over the potential to return any time soon.

And Nadal has become the highest profile name in the sport to do so, suggesting his attention is now on 2021.

“I hope we can return before the end of the year but unfortunately, I don’t think so,” Nadal said in Spanish newspaper El Pais. “I would sign up to being ready for 2021.

“I’m more worried about the Australian Open than what occurs at the end of this year. I think 2020 is practically lost. I hope we can start up again next year, I really hope that’s the case.

“My feeling and I say it sadly, I won’t lie to you, is that we’re losing a year of our lives.

“And at 33, 34 years old, that is more valuable than at 20 when you have a lot more ahead.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.