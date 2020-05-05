Rafa Nadal: ‘We’re losing a year of our lives’

Rafael Nadal believes the 2020 tennis season is “practically lost” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ATP and WTA tours have already been severely affected by the crisis, with the French Open postponed and Wimbledon cancelled while doubts remain over the US Open.

Officially all professional events are suspended until July 13th, but several players have cast doubts over the potential to return any time soon.

And Nadal has become the highest profile name in the sport to do so, suggesting his attention is now on 2021.

“I hope we can return before the end of the year but unfortunately, I don’t think so,” Nadal said in Spanish newspaper El Pais. “I would sign up to being ready for 2021.

“I’m more worried about the Australian Open than what occurs at the end of this year. I think 2020 is practically lost. I hope we can start up again next year, I really hope that’s the case.

“My feeling and I say it sadly, I won’t lie to you, is that we’re losing a year of our lives.

“And at 33, 34 years old, that is more valuable than at 20 when you have a lot more ahead.”