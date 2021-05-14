Rás na mBan: Ireland’s top stage race for women to take place in September

Irish cycling has received a significant boost with the news that Rás na mBan, the country’s top stage race for women, will take place between September 8th and 12th this year. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but will return after a one year hiatus.

“The last year has certainly been challenging for everyone and has given us the opportunity to re-evaluate where the race sits in ours and cycling’s priorities,” said race director Valerie Considine. “We’ve never been more committed to the successful presentation of an event which will, we hope and trust, serve to be part of the regeneration of the sport this year.

“Among others, our national junior road race champion Ella Doherty has spoken enthusiastically of her plans to ride the race as a first year senior this year. We are honoured to be able to present a top class international sports event for our visiting riders and our homegrown talent alike.”