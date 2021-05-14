Rás na mBan: Ireland’s top stage race for women to take place in September

The race was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but will return this year

National junior road race champion Ella Doherty has spoken enthusiastically of her plans to ride the Rás na mBan race as a first year senior this year. File photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

National junior road race champion Ella Doherty has spoken enthusiastically of her plans to ride the Rás na mBan race as a first year senior this year. File photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Irish cycling has received a significant boost with the news that Rás na mBan, the country’s top stage race for women, will take place between September 8th and 12th this year. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but will return after a one year hiatus.

“The last year has certainly been challenging for everyone and has given us the opportunity to re-evaluate where the race sits in ours and cycling’s priorities,” said race director Valerie Considine. “We’ve never been more committed to the successful presentation of an event which will, we hope and trust, serve to be part of the regeneration of the sport this year.

“Among others, our national junior road race champion Ella Doherty has spoken enthusiastically of her plans to ride the race as a first year senior this year. We are honoured to be able to present a top class international sports event for our visiting riders and our homegrown talent alike.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.