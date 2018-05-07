Queen’s University Belfast continue fine run in Nottingham

Men’s Championship quadruple win gold and women’s Beginners’ eight take silver
Sam McKeown, who took gold as part of the Queen’s quadruple at Nottingham.

Queen’s University, Belfast, continued their fine run in the BUCS Regatta on Monday, the final day of the event at Nottingham. The men’s Championship quadruple won gold and the women’s Beginners’ eight took silver.

The quad of Nathan Hull, Sam McKeown, Philip Doyle and Tiernan Oliver faced serious opposition in the form of Oxford Brookes, Reading and Edinburgh, but they dealt with them and had a good lead by 1100 metres. They went on to win from Reading with over a second to spare.

The women’s Beginners’ eight had earlier finished second to Edinburgh.

Mick Desmond, the Queen’s coach, said the would have contenders at the Ireland trials this month - though McKeown has opted for the British system. Queen’s may also target Henley Royal Regatta. The rowing programme at the European University Games in Portugal will be held in mid-July - at the same time as the Irish Rowing Championships.

