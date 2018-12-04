Profligate Ireland held by China in Hockey World Cup

Alan Sothern’s third quarter strike earns Alexander Cox’s side their first point in India
Alan Sothern celebrates his equaliser for Ireland against China. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Ireland 1 China 1

Ireland men were held by China in their second Hockey World Cup clash in India.

China - competing in their maiden World Cup - took the lead in the third quarter through Jin Guo.

Ireland responded in the 44th minute through man of the match Alan Sothern, however Alexander Cox’s profligate side were unable to force a late winner.

They now now lie third in Pool C behind China and Australia, but ahead of England on goal difference.

Johnny Watterson’s full match report is to follow.

