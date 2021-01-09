Positive test in UAE squad sees Ireland’s second ODI rescheduled

The Emirates Cricket Board has advised Cricket Ireland that a further United Arab Emirates player has tested positive for Covid-19. Subsequently, the two cricket bodies have agreed to postpone Sunday’s scheduled match until Saturday 16 January 2021.

Ireland were defeated in the first match of their one-day series against the UAE on Friday in Abu Dhabi. Richard Holdsworth, high performance director for Cricket Ireland, explained in Saturday’s press release:

“The Emirates Cricket Board has advised us today of a further positive Covid test amongst its playing squad, and we have both agreed the safest course of action is to postpone the second ODI scheduled for tomorrow. We hope to play this match on the 16th January, all going well.

“All Irish players have tested negative. We appreciate the speed and transparency of Emirates Cricket to ensure that the health and safety of players, support staff and workers at the ground comes first.”