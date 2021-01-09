Positive test in UAE squad sees Ireland’s second ODI rescheduled

All Irish players have tested negative following Friday’s defeat in Abu Dhabi

Ireland lost by six wickets in Abu Dhabi on Friday, and Sunday’s second ODI has now been rescheduled. Photograph: PA

Ireland lost by six wickets in Abu Dhabi on Friday, and Sunday’s second ODI has now been rescheduled. Photograph: PA

 

The Emirates Cricket Board has advised Cricket Ireland that a further United Arab Emirates player has tested positive for Covid-19. Subsequently, the two cricket bodies have agreed to postpone Sunday’s scheduled match until Saturday 16 January 2021.

Ireland were defeated in the first match of their one-day series against the UAE on Friday in Abu Dhabi. Richard Holdsworth, high performance director for Cricket Ireland, explained in Saturday’s press release:

“The Emirates Cricket Board has advised us today of a further positive Covid test amongst its playing squad, and we have both agreed the safest course of action is to postpone the second ODI scheduled for tomorrow. We hope to play this match on the 16th January, all going well.

“All Irish players have tested negative. We appreciate the speed and transparency of Emirates Cricket to ensure that the health and safety of players, support staff and workers at the ground comes first.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.