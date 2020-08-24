Positive Covid tests on NFL players were negative on retest

Some 77 players and coaches who were informed of the positive tests are cleared to report to their teams

All 77 positive Covid-19 tests reported from a testing lab in New Jersey on NFL players and coaches were negative on a retest, according to multiple reports.

Eleven teams were impacted by the testing error, which prompted fears of an NFL outbreak.

The Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and New York Jets all had at least 10 players informed of positive tests.All of those players were negative on follow-up testing, ESPN reported on Monday.

Players and coaches who were informed of the positive tests are cleared to report to their teams on Monday, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

BioReference, which the NFL hired to conduct all of its Covid-19 testing, feeds tests into five labs for processing on a daily basis. One of the labs – in New Jersey – was the only one to produce false positives over the weekend. BioReference and the NFL have not commented directly on what might have caused the issue.

Daily testing is set to expire on September 5th.

The chaotic weekend prompted by false positives is likely to lead to discussions about altering the process of switching the testing service.– Field Level Media

