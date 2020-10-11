Portugal’s Guerreiro claims ninth stage of Giro d’Italia

Almeida remains overall leader despite losing time to other top rivals

Portugal’s Ruben Guerreiro celebrates as he crosses the line and wins the 9th stage of the Giro d’Italia 2020 cycling race, a 208-kilometre route between San Salvo and Roccaraso. Photograph: Dario Belinger/AFP/Getty

Ruben Guerreiro became the first Portuguese rider to win on the Giro d’Italia in 31 years when he claimed the ninth stage, a 208-km mountain ride from San Salvo on Sunday.

The EF-Education First rider beat fellow breakaway rider Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos-Grenadiers) of Spain by jumping away in the last 300 metres of the final climb.

The previous Portuguese rider to win a stage on the Giro was Acacio Da Silva in 1989.

Another Portuguese, Joao Almeida, retained the overall leader’s Magia Rosa despite losing time on other top contenders in the steepest, final part of the last ascent.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider crossed the line four seconds behind double Giro champion Vincenzo Nibali and 18 behind Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang and Dutchman Wilco Kelderman.

Steven Kruijswijk of the Netherlands was the top rider who lost most ground, finishing 21 seconds adrift of Fuglsang and Kelderman, who is second overall, 30 seconds off the pace.

After Monday’s rest day, Tuesday’s 10th stage will be a 177-km mountain trek between Lanciano and Tortoreto.

