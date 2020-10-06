Podoroska makes French Open history with shock win over Svitolina

Argentinian becomes first qualifier to make it to the semi-finals at Roland Garros

Nadia Podoroska of Argentina reacts after beating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in their women’s quarter-final match at the French Open. Photograph: Ian Langsdon/EPA

Nadia Podoroska of Argentina reacts after beating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in their women’s quarter-final match at the French Open. Photograph: Ian Langsdon/EPA

 

Nadia Podoroska made French Open history with a shock defeat of third seed Elina Svitolina in their quarter-final clash.

The 23-year-old from Argentina, playing at Roland Garros for the first time, became the first qualifier to reach the women’s singles semi-finals.

It has been a tournament full of upsets but Podoroska pulled off the biggest of the lot, stunning the Ukrainian world number five 6-2 6-4.

Podoroska’s run in Paris – eight matches and counting including qualifying – is all the more remarkable given that she had never previously won a Grand Slam match, and has never even claimed back-to-back wins on the WTA Tour.

Moreover, the world number 131 had never played a top-20 player before, let alone beaten one.

But Podoroska looked right at home on her first appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier, racing through the first set with 17 winners to the unsettled Svitolina’s two.

Svitolina finally held serve at the start of the second and then forged a break ahead, but Podoroska immediately wiped that out with a stunning drop shot.

Break after break followed until Podoroska held for 5-4 and then converted a third match point with a forehand winner before hurling her racket in the air in jubilation.

Podoroska said: “It’s a little bit difficult for me to speak. Thank you everybody for your support, I’m very happy.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.