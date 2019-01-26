Phil Healy records fastest time this year with Vienna International win

Ireland’s fastest women Phil Healy got her indoor season off to a great start by winning the 400 metres at the Vienna International Indoor Meet in a time of 52.31, the fastest time in the world this year.

Lissane De Whitte of the Netherlands, the European bronze medallist from Berlin 2018, was second in 52.66, while Britain’s Eilidh Doyle was third in 53.08. Doyle won bronze at the World Indoors in 2018.

Healy’s main target for the indoor season is the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow on the first weekend in March.