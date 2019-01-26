Phil Healy records fastest time this year with Vienna International win

Cork sprinter records time of 52.31 to get season off to a flyer

Phil Healy recorded the fastest 400m indoor time in the world in winning the Vienna International in a time of 52.31. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Phil Healy recorded the fastest 400m indoor time in the world in winning the Vienna International in a time of 52.31. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Ireland’s fastest women Phil Healy got her indoor season off to a great start by winning the 400 metres at the Vienna International Indoor Meet in a time of 52.31, the fastest time in the world this year.

Lissane De Whitte of the Netherlands, the European bronze medallist from Berlin 2018, was second in 52.66, while Britain’s Eilidh Doyle was third in 53.08. Doyle won bronze at the World Indoors in 2018.

Healy’s main target for the indoor season is the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow on the first weekend in March.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.