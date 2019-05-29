Peters wins at Giro as Carapaz continues towards overall victory

French rider Nans Peters landed the first pro win of his career in style on Wednesday, soloing to victory on stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia. The 25-year-old Ag2r La Mondiale rider was part of the day’s breakaway group and after pushing on alone with 16 kilometres remaining, reached the summit finish at Anterselva one minute 34 seconds ahead of the Colombian Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).

Overall leader Richard Carapaz (Movistar) gained more time on several of his main rivals, dropping them on the final climb. He crossed the line four minutes 39 seconds behind Peters, with double race winner Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and pre-race favourite Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) conceding another seven seconds. Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar was once again required to ride for Ineos teammate Pavel Sivakov and finished 43rd, six minutes and 10 seconds back.

Carapaz’s strong performance moves him one day closer to overall victory on Sunday. He is now almost two seconds ahead of Nibali, who won the race in 2013 and 2016. “I saw Miguel Angel Lopez attacking and I took his wheel to profit from his action,” the Ecuadorian explained. “We took a small advantage. Those seven seconds help me for the closing time trial in Verona. My lead now is significant but, by Sunday, if I can increase it, it would be even more comfortable. It would be nice to be two riders from Movistar, Mikel Landa and I, on the final podium.”

Dunbar drops one place to 23rd overall, 37 minutes 20 seconds, but would be higher in the general classification had he not been riding in support of Sivakov during the race. His performance in his debut Grand Tour has been hailed, and shows his huge potential. He is sixth overall in the best young rider classification.

Giro d’Italia, Italy (WorldTour)

Stage 17, Commezzadura (Val di Sole) to Anterselva/Antholz

1, Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale) 181 kilometres in 4 hours 41 mins 34 secs; 2, E. Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) at 1 min 34 secs; 3, D. Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 1 min 51 secs; 4, F. Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec); 5, K. Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) both same time; 6, T. Kangert (EF Education First) at 2 mins 2 secs.

Irish: 43, E. Dunbar (Team Ineos) at 6 mins 10 secs; 133, C. Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) at 30 mins 28 secs.

General classification after stage 17

1, Richard Carapaz (Movistar Team) 74 hours 48 mins 18 secs; 2, V. Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) at 1 min 54 secs; 3, P. Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) at 2 mins 16 secs; 4, M. Landa (Movistar Team) at 3 mins 3 secs; 5, B. Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) at 5 mins 7 secs; 6, M. Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) at 6 mins 17 secs.

Irish: 23, E. Dunbar (Team Ineos) at 37 mins 20 secs; 136, C. Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) at 4 hours 26 mins 26 secs.

Points classification: 1, Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 200 pts; 2, P. Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) 187; 3, R. Carapaz (Movistar Team) 83.

Mountains classification: 1, Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) 229 pts; 2, R. Carapaz (Movistar Team) 66; 3, F. Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) 57.

Young riders classification: 1, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team 7) at 4 hours 54 mins 35 secs; 2, P. Sivakov (Team Ineos) at 2 mins 4 secs; 3, H. Carthy (EF Education First) at 8 mins 25 secs.

Irish: 6, E. Dunbar (Team Ineos) at 31 mins 3 secs.

Mondello Series, Mondello Park, Co Kildare

1, Conor Murnane (UCD Cycling Club); 2, A. Doyle (Strata 3-VeloRevolution); 3, J. Caldwell (Bio-DHL-FRS); 4, C. Bracken (Kilcullen Murphy Surveys); 5, S. McKenna (Dan Morrissey-MIG-Pactimo); 6, J. Howick (Bray Wheelers CC).

Unplaced A2: Luke Kearney (South East RC); Unplaced A3: Eugene Murtagh (Lucan CRC); Unplaced A4: John McCormack (Castleknock CC); Unplaced Junior: Ryan Geraghty (Bikeworx Celbridge).