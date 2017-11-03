Pembroke open new synthetic pitch with testing double-header

Three Rock Rovers prepare to host Monkstown as in-form Glenanne face Annadale

Johnny Watterson

 

While there will be significant interest in how Monkstown get on this Sunday in their visit to Three Rock Rovers, Serpentine Avenue is where the action takes place this weekend.

Pembroke open their new synthetic pitch with a double-header in Ballsbridge. Their women’s side face last year’s league winners UCD, fresh from their intervarsities championship, with the men hosting last season’s winners of the men’s league trophy, Banbridge, with that match tipping off first at 2.00pm.

It is Pembroke’s first EYHL double-header of the season and with the hosts sitting mid-table they could do with some of the points from this weekend’s offering.

Glenanne, who play Annadale in Tallaght, are the early-season form side and hope to continue that momentum against the Ulster outfit. It has been an unforeseen gallop to the top of the table by one of the grittiest sides in the competition.

Enthusiastic supporters

Perennial challengers Lisnagarvey face Cork C of I up in Comber Road and that match, as well as those involving Three Rock Rovers, Glenanne and Trinity among many, will be tinged with great sadness over Wednesday’s news that Aidan Kidney has passed away in the United States.

Originally from Cork, Kidney was a well-known coach around Dublin and one of the most enthusiastic supporters of the game.

A brother to former Munster and Ireland rugby coach Declan, Paul and Kevin and sisters Maria and Patricia, Aidan was attached to a slew of clubs including the three above as well as Leinster Hockey.

Anyone who ever spoke to Aidan could not have been anything but enraptured by his energised and positive commitment to all things surrounding the game.

Aidan faced his illness with the same vitality and fearless energy that brightened up many a hockey conversation. For those things alone he will be sorely missed. Our heartfelt sympathies go to wife Maeve and daughters Aisling and Aine. We are all the better for having known him.

EY Irish Hockey League

Saturday 4th
Lisnagarvey v Cork C of I, Hillsborough 2.30pm

Sunday 5th
Pembroke v Banbridge, Serpentine Avenue 2.00pm; Three Rock Rovers v Monkstown, Grange Road, 2.00pm; Cookstown v Railway Union 2.30pm, Cookstown; Glenanne v Annadale, Glenanne Park 3.00pm

