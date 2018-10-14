Pegasus maintain winning run with away triumph over Ards

Defending champions UCD seal successive wins as they overcome Loreto
Pegasus’ Alex Speers scored a first-quarter penalty corner goal against Ards. Photograph: Inpho

It took Pegasus eight EY Hockey League games last season to reach the nine points mark but they’ve managed it in just three in the new campaign, their 4-0 win away to Ards on Saturday leaving them as the only team in the competition yet to drop a point.

A comfortable enough outing it was too for the side now coached by Greg Thompson, first quarter penalty corner goals from Alex Speers and Steph Quinn putting Pegasus in control from the off, Speers making it 3-0 before half-time with Kate Gourley wrapping up the scoring.

After their opening day defeat to Pegasus, defending champions UCD have now won two in a row, first and second quarter goals from Abbie Russell giving them a 2-0 win at home to Loreto, the visitors’ first dropped points of the season.

Old Alexandra are level on six points with Loreto and UCD after beating Muckross 5-1 on Saturday, Rachel Gray and Aine Connery putting them 2-0 up inside the opening seven minutes. Muckross steadied themselves, though, and pulled a goal back just before half-time through Katie Fitzgerald, but Alexandra put their foot on the gas in the final quarter, adding three more scores through Emma Russell, Connery again and Lisa Jacob.

Both Cork Harlequins and Pembroke Wanderers picked up their first points of the season, getting the better of the previously unbeaten Belfast Harlequins and Railway Union, respectively.

Olivia Roycroft had Cork 1-0 by half-time against their Belfast namesakes, Michelle Barry and Zara Bowles sealing the points after the break, while Irish internationals Emily Beatty and Gillian Pinder got the goals that gave Pembroke their victory over Railway, Pinder converting a late penalty stroke.

Hockey League - Saturday: Belfast Harlequins 0, Cork Harlequins 3 (O Roycroft, M Barry, Z Bowles); Pembroke Wanderers 2 (E Beatty, G Pinder), Railway Union 0; UCD 2 (A Russell 2), Loreto 0; Muckross 1 (K Fitzgerald), Old Alexandra 5 (R Gray, A Connery 2, E Russell, L Jacob); Ards 0, Pegasus 4 (A Speers 2, S Quinn, K Gourley).

