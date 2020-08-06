Paul Stirling extends T20 deal with Northamptonshire

Paul Stirling has signed a contract extension with Northamptonshire and will now be available for the entire 2020 Vitality Blast season.

The 29-year-old, whose century helped Ireland to their seven-wicket win against England in Tuesday’s one-day international, had initially signed to play in only the group games.

Ireland’s vice-captain Stirling blasted 142 off 128 balls and shared in a second-wicket stand of 214 with skipper Andrew Balbirnie at the Ageas Bowl.

“I’m really pleased I’ll get to play the whole tournament now, I’m looking forward to it,” Stirling told Northamptonshire’s official website.

“It’s been a great few weeks with Ireland at the Ageas Bowl and nice to get a few runs the other day, hopefully I can carry on that form for the Steelbacks.”

Stirling, who has scored more than 5,000 T20 runs at a strike rate of over 140, will join up with Northamptonshire’s squad ahead of the competition, which starts on August 27th.