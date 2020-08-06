Paul Stirling extends T20 deal with Northamptonshire

Ireland opener signs for Steelbacks for entire Blast competition which starts August 27th

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Paul Stirling was named man of the match after his 142 in Ireland’s win over England in Southampton. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty

Paul Stirling was named man of the match after his 142 in Ireland’s win over England in Southampton. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty

 

Paul Stirling has signed a contract extension with Northamptonshire and will now be available for the entire 2020 Vitality Blast season.

The 29-year-old, whose century helped Ireland to their seven-wicket win against England in Tuesday’s one-day international, had initially signed to play in only the group games.

Ireland’s vice-captain Stirling blasted 142 off 128 balls and shared in a second-wicket stand of 214 with skipper Andrew Balbirnie at the Ageas Bowl.

“I’m really pleased I’ll get to play the whole tournament now, I’m looking forward to it,” Stirling told Northamptonshire’s official website.

“It’s been a great few weeks with Ireland at the Ageas Bowl and nice to get a few runs the other day, hopefully I can carry on that form for the Steelbacks.”

Stirling, who has scored more than 5,000 T20 runs at a strike rate of over 140, will join up with Northamptonshire’s squad ahead of the competition, which starts on August 27th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.