Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy to form a new lightweight double

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will form a new lightweight double for the final World Cup Regatta in Rotterdam from July 12th to 14th. The O’Donovan brothers, Paul and Gary, have competed together in this boat, once both were available, since 2015. They became a sensation when they took a silver medal at the Olympic Games in 2016 and won the World Championships last year.

As The Irish Times noted last Friday, Fintan McCarthy, who is 22, and Paul O’Donovan were the most competitive lightweight double at the Ireland trial a week ago. Gary O’Donovan and Jake McCarthy - who is Fintan’s twin - will compete in lightweight singles, which are non-Olympic boats, at Rotterdam.

Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley form a new women’s pair. Both are experienced internationals and competed together in the double sculls at last year’s World Championships. Last month, Ireland fielded a young women’s pair of Eimear Lambe and Claire Feerick and a women’s four in the second World Cup in Poznan. They placed 12th and 11th, respectively, and neither boat has been chosen for this World Cup.

The other crews chosen are on expected lines. World and European champion Sanita Puspure will compete in the single, while Denise Walsh and Lydia Heaphy, who finished 12th at the European Championships in Lucerne, again form a lightweight women’s double.

The men’s double of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne, who placed 10th in Lucerne will be the only men’s openweight crew to represent Ireland.

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll, who are among a big training group on the men’s openweight side, will compete as a pair at Henley Royal Regatta, where they go into action first on Friday.