Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy book Olympic spot

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy became the first Ireland crew to qualify their boat for the 2020 Olympic Games. The Ireland lightweight double won an exciting semi-final to secure their place at the A Final at the World Rowing Championships here in Linz-Ottensheim. The top seven from here qualify, and there are just six places in the A Final.

The Skibbereen men judged it perfectly. Germany and then Australia made their moves early. By 1,000 metres, Ireland had moved into third.

Coming into the final quarter, Norway came right up with them. Ireland nailed it from there, eking out a lead coming up to the line. Germany held on to second, while Norway finished fast and took third.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska came up just short of the third place which would have given them an A Final place and qualification for the Olympics.

New Zealand were the outstanding crew in this semi-final and won from the front, leading through all four quarters. The battle behind was initially between Ireland and China. But the United States raced well and took second by the 1500 metre mark. Italy then moved, and it became a battle for third between them and Ireland. Italy finished very well and took out the Ireland crew.

There will be a B Final for Ireland, where they will have to be in the top five to qualify the boat.

World Rowing Championships, Linz-Ottensheim, Austria - Day Five (Irish interest)

Men Lightweight Double Sculls - A/B Semi-Final Two (First Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 Ireland (F McCarthy, P O’Donovan) 6:13.46, 2 Germany 6:13.59, 3 Norway 6:14.15.

Women Pair - A/B Semi-Final Two (First Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 New Zealand 6:57.92, 2 United States 7:01.78, 3 Italy 7:01.80; 4 Ireland (A Crowley, M Dukarska) 7:03.05.