Patrick Mahomes shines as Kansas City beat Buffalo Bills

Chiefs bounce back from Raiders defeat, Cowboys thrashed by Arizona Cardinals

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Patrick Mahomes inspired Kansas City to victory over the Buffalo Bills. Photograph: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills were also coming back from a defeat and were up early when Tyler Bass made a field goal from 48 yards.

But Mahomes replied with a 75-yard drive, capped off with an 11-yard pass to Travis Kelce, to put the Chiefs into the lead in the first, with the pair connecting again in the second quarter as Kansas City made it 13-10 at half-time.

Josh Allen, the Bills quarterback, only made 122 passing yards as their offence was dulled by the Chiefs, while their defence was unable to handle the Kansas attack both in the air and on the ground.

Mahomes finished with 225 yards and two TDs and the side had 245 rushing yards, including 161 for Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Meanwhile, Kyler Murray had two touchdowns in the air in the second quarter as the Arizona Cardinals saw off the Dallas Cowboys 38-10.

Murray led three scoring drives inside 10 minutes to stun the Cowboys who only managed a consolation TD with three minutes left in the rout.

Kenyan Drake found the end zone on a 69-yard rush in the last two minutes to cap off a strong performance for the Cardinals in Texas.

