Palace Pier extends unbeaten record in Prix Jacques le Marois

Deauville: Frankie Dettori strikes again in pattern company to pilot favourite to success

Chris Cook

Palace Pier with Frankie Dettori franked his St James’s Palace Stakes success in Deauville on Sunday. File photograph: Getty

Palace Pier kept his unbeaten record and justified Frankie Dettori’s decision to travel to France, the pair combining to win the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

The hot favourite, returned at odds of 11-10, briefly threatened to let down his supporters when urged along at the back of the field approaching halfway in the mile contest. But he responded well and was a comfortable winner in the end.

Only Alpine Star was able to go with Palace Pier in the closing stages, Jessica Harrington’s filly being beaten just a length and running on at the line, without ever looking likely to prevail. Circus Maximus was well held in third after helping to force what looked a strong pace.

It was another French Group One in which the local runners did not shine, Persian King dropping tamely out of contention in the final quarter-mile. He finished fourth, just ahead of Romanised.

Dettori’s mounts have won almost £500,000 in prize money at Deauville this weekend, Mishriff having won on Saturday. He has said he will stay in the Normandy town this week, ride in more Group races next weekend and then return to Britain to serve his quarantine time at a quiet stage of the Flat season. – Guardian

