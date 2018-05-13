Pakistan run riot after declaration to leave Ireland in disarray

Day 3 lunch score: Pakistan 310-9 dec (96 ovs) (Faheem Ashraf 83, Asad Shafiq 62, Shadab Khan 55, Haris Sohail 31, Sarfraz Ahmed 20; T Murtagh 4-45, S Thompson 3-62, B Rankin 2-75), Ireland 5-3 (6.1 ovs) (Mohammad Abbas 2-4)

Pakistan declared with nine wickets down in the first session of Sunday’s play in the Test match and took full advantage as they prised out Ireland’s top three batsmen to leave the home side and crowd stunned.

Having declared on 310 for nine, Ireland faced half an hour against Pakistan’s brilliant left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir and the right-armer Mohammad Abbas.

Ed Joyce, making his Test debut four months short of his 40th birthday, got off the mark first ball, with the appreciative crowd giving him a generous round of applause, knowing how hard he has battled with his fitness to get to this day.

Joyce also scored a three of his hip from an Abbas loosener down towards one of stately oak trees lining the Malahide Castle grounds, and survived an lbw shout next ball with the delivery heading over the top of the stumps.

Abbas got his man before his first over was done, although Joyce was unlucky as the ball pitched outside the leg stump, and may well have missed his leg stump also. With no Decision Review System being used in this match, Joyce had no option to appeal umpire Richard Illingworth’s decision.

The crowd were stunned and the pressure continued as Amir built up a head of steam from the Castle End, his pace adding to the movement off the wicket and troubling Irish skipper William Porterfield, who played out a maiden over.

Balbirnie was almost run out after a brilliant piece of fielding by Imam-ul-Haq at forward square leg, the fielder scoring with a direct hit with lightning reactions. It went for review, with Balbirnie’s desperate dive just getting him home thanks to an outstretched bat. His new Ireland sweater didn’t survive so well.

Andrew Balbirnie walks off after being dismissed by Mohammad Abbas. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Porterfield made it through another Amir maiden as the pressure built, but Abbas took out Balbirnie with a plumb lbw with the first ball of his third over, bringing Niall O’Brien to the wicket in a bid to calm the storm, or at least see Ireland to lunch without any further loss of wickets.

He saw out the five balls Abbas had left but Amir still had one over to go. He bowled one ball of it, but what a ball it was, as he uprooted Porterfield’s off-stump to leave Ireland at five for three and in complete disarray. With a wicket falling in the last over before lunch, at least they were spared the other five balls.

With time to regroup over lunch, Ireland will require all their batting depth to get anywhere near the 161 follow-on required - 50 less than normal due to the fact that it is now a four-day match.

All was rosy early on Sunday morning, with Murtagh taking two wickets with the new ball to complete a brilliant first-innings bowling performance, and Stuart Tompson picking up a third wicket with a brilliant ball to take out Pakistan top-scorer Faheem Ashraf after he had scored 83.

Pakistan’s declaration denied Murtagh a chance for a memorable five-wicket haul on his Test debut, but it was the three-wicket haul to follow that was to cause the most pain as Ireland got a strong reminder of why it’s called Test cricket.