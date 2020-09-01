Pakistan level T20 series with England despite Moeen Ali’s heroics

Pakistan 190-4 (M Hafeez 86 no, H Ali 54) beat England 185-8 (M Ali 61) by 5 runs

Pakistan ended their tour of England with a win as the Twenty20 international series finished level at 1-1 despite the best efforts of Moeen Ali, who returned to form in spectacular fashion at Old Trafford.

Half-centuries from teenage debutant Haider Ali and veteran Mohammad Hafeez propelled Pakistan to 190 for four after being asked to bat first in this third T20 before England lurched to 69 for four under lights in response.

Moeen had registered just 10 runs in four innings this summer and although he ended his slump with a spectacular 61 off 33 balls, Pakistan wrapped up a five-run victory after Tom Curran was unable to hit a six off the last ball.

Needing 11 off the last two deliveries, Curran creamed Haris Rauf over the covers for a maximum but the lower-order batsman was unable to repeat the trick as England’s run of five successive T20 series wins came to an end.

Eoin Morgan’s side head into a sprint format series against Australia later this week on the back of a defeat but Pakistan were well worth their triumph, with Haider showing why he is one of his country’s brightest prospects.

After his sparkling 54 from 33 deliveries, full of leg-side blows, Hafeez amassed 86 not out from 52 deliveries – the best score by a Pakistan batsman in a T20 against England, who were left with a daunting chase.