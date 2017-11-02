Padraig Harrington off to a flyer in Turkey

Padraig Harrington made a strong start in the Turkish Airlines Open, as he carded an opening round 65.

That leaves him on six under par - a single stroke off the clubhouse lead, shared by Nicolas Colsaerts, Haydn Porteous and Joost Luiten.

Shane Lowry also enjoyed a solid day - carding a three under par 68 - although a bogey on the 18th left a late blotch on an otherwise blemish-free scorecard.

Paul Dunne was also on course for a good round in Antalya - the Greystones man lies on four under par through 17.

