Pacquiao calls for Mayweather rematch after Broner win
‘If he wants to come out of retirement, then announce it and challenge me’
Manny Pacquiao beat Adrien Broner in Las Vegas. Photograph: John Locher/AP
Manny Pacquiao has told Floyd Mayweather he is open to a rematch if the American is prepared to come out of retirement to challenge him.
Pacquiao, 40, retained his WBA world welterweight title with a unanimous points victory over American Adrien Broner in Las Vegas and while he was non-committal over what may lie ahead, he insisted he is open to the possibility of gaining revenge over 41-year-old Mayweather for his 2015 defeat.
Asked repeatedly about a rematch at his post-fight press conference, he said: “My message is I’m still active and if he goes back to the ring and wants to challenge me, I’m a champion. Get back to the ring and we will fight again if he wants.
“If he wants to come out of retirement, then announce it and challenge me. I’m a champion and I don’t pick any opponent.
“I’m just waiting to see who will challenge me, who will challenge [for] my belt.”
Five-weight world champion Mayweather was among the crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to see Pacquiao defeat an opponent 11 years his junior 117-111, 116-112, 116-112 after 12 rounds in his 70th fight.
Broner later insisted he had won, but was refusing to be bowed by the result.
He said: “As you can see, I’m wearing these glasses for fashion, I haven’t got a mark on me. It was a hell of a fight. I give props to Manny Pacquiao. I’m not going to come up here and go crazy, I don’t have to. My performance tonight talked for me.
“I came and I gave them what they weren’t looking for. If you ask me, I feel like I won the fight, but I’m not about to sit here with a sad face. I’m all right, I’m all right and I will be back and I will be champion again.”
Asked about Broner’s verdict, Pacquiao said: “We cannot blame him. I’m sure he will review the fight and think about it.
“Adrien Broner is a good boxer. He’s fast, he moves fast — he’s a former champion, so he’s the kind of fighter that you cannot underestimate, you cannot take him lightly.
“He gave me a hard time in this fight.”
However, Broner was adamant that he should have got the nod.
He said: “Hell yeah, I believe I won the fight. When you believe that you want cheese on that burger, you know what you’re looking for. Hell yeah, I feel like I won. I really did believe that I won the fight.”