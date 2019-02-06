Olympic medallist Annalise Murphy loses direct funding of €40,000

Rio Olympic silver medal winner Annalise Murphy has lost her direct international carding scheme funding of €40,000, less than two years out from the Tokyo Games, although she will continue to be supported via the Irish Sailing Association (ISF).

Sport Ireland today announced €1.93 million in direct elite athlete investment for 2019, a marginal increase on the €1.90 million of last year, with 17 athletics receiving the maximum ‘podium’ amount of €40,000.

Last year that number was 12, including Murphy, who has received the maximum amount for the last six years after finishing fourth in the single-handed Laser class in London 2012, before stepping up for the silver medal in Rio 2016.

Since then, however, Murphy has stepped away from competitive Olympic-class sailing, last year competing in the Volvo Ocean Race. She has now moved into the 49erFX skiff, a two-person class, alongside Katie Tingle, who sustained an arm injury last summer.

Athlete Thomas Barr, rowers Paul and Gary O’Donovan and Sanita Puspure are among the podium-funded athletes, all of whom made the international medal podium in 2018. Six more of the podium grants of €40,000 go to Paralympic athletes, including Jason Smyth, Michael McKillop, Niamh McCarthy, Noelle Lenihan and Orla Barry, plus swimmer Ellen Keane.

Joe Ward and newly crowned world champion Kellie Harrington are the two boxers who get the maximum amount. European gymnastics champion Rhys McClenaghan also steps up to the podium grant, as does Natalya Coyle and Arthur Lanigan O’Keeffe in the modern pentathlon. The only other sport to receive the maximum podium grant is Paralympics cycling, with Katie George Dunleavy and her pilot Eve McCrystal getting a combined grant of €60,000.

After a 15-year campaign in the Laser class leading up to the Rio Olympics, Murphy appears equally intent on making her mark in the 49er FX skiff, even if the event is radically different to the single-handed women’s event, featuring high-speed boats, shorter races and emphasis on teamwork to achieve complex manoeuvres.

Ireland has yet to qualify in any of the four events included in the official ISA performance programme: men’s single-handed (Laser Standard rig), women’s single-handed (Laser Radial rig), women’s two-person skiff (49er FX) and men’s two-person skiff (49er)

Paul McDermott, director of high performance at Sport Ireland, explained Murphy’s absence from the carding scheme, highlighting the fact she would continue to get the necessary support via the sailing federation.

“We acknowledge Annalise is absolutely one of our top athletes,” he said, “but she is in the new 49er FX boat, with a new partner, who unfortunately sustained an injury. Having said that, there is money set aside, up to €40,000, and the signs are good. Annalise has a phenomenal work ethic, and once they get on the water we can look at carding her officially.

“Until then we’ve told Irish sailing to fund this programme, that’s agreed. In fairness, that’s central to the carding criteria, and if you don’t compete, you can’t be funded. If we’d funded Annalise then we would have opened the door for a lot of others. I hope people appreciate that the carding scheme is about setting very high standards. It simply wasn’t within the means of the scheme, so we’ve made that arrangement via sailing instead.

“But again we have great faith in Annalise, she’s a world-class athlete, and she’s committed to the boat for Tokyo, and that’s all very positive. It might seem like a significant that she’s not on that list, but sailing are one of the governing bodies who run their own carding scheme anyway, and we’re absolutely on hand to support her. But in order to fund that campaign we had to find an alternative route, because it wouldn’t have gone through the carding scheme, as there’s no performance by her as an athlete, plus she’s moving into a new discipline.

“We’ve also gone with the two-year carding ahead of Tokyo 2020, which we weren’t able to do in the past, and it gives athletes some stability up and beyond Tokyo. It’s also becoming a lot clearer now, that the Olympic team might look like, two or three years out, and performance directors are doing a good job around that.”

Who got what in the 2019 International Carding Scheme:

Paralympics Ireland* €364,000

Athletics

Podium (€40,000)

Jason Smyth

Michael McKillop

Niamh McCarthy

Noelle Lenihan

Orla Barry

World Class (€20,000)

Greta Streimikyte

International (€12,000)

Patrick Monahan

Orla Comerford

Jordan Lee

David Leavy

Swimming

Podium (€40,000)

Ellen Keane

World Class (€20,000)

Nicole Turner

International (€12,000)

Barry McClements

Patrick Flanagan

Jonathan McGrath

Cycling Ireland* €268,000

Podium (€60,000)

Katie George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal (Para)

World Class (€30,000)

Martin Gordon & Eamonn Byrne (Para)

World Class (€20,000)

Felix English

Lydia Boylan

Lydia Gurley

Robyn Stewart

Mark Downey

International (€18,000)

Peter Ryan & Seán Hahessy (Para)

International (€12,000)

Marc Potts

Shannon McCurley

Kelly Murphy

Ronan Grimes (Para)

Damien Vereker (Para)

Athletics Ireland* €192,000

Podium (€40,000)

Thomas Barr

World Class (€20,000)

Ciara Mageean

Fionnula McCormack

Leon Reid

World Class (€16,000

Brian Gregan

Mark English

International (€12,000)

Alex Wright

Brendan Boyce

Phil Healy

Marcus Lawler

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay

Irish Athletic Boxing Association €188,000

Podium (€40,000)

Joe Ward

Kellie Harrington

World Class (€20,000)

Brendan Irvine

Kurt Walker

Michaela Walsh

International (€12,000)

Michael Nevin

Gráinne Walsh

Kieran Molloy

Kiril Afanasev

Rowing Ireland €290,000

Podium (€40,000)

Paul O’Donovan

Gary O’Donovan

Sanita Puspure

World Class (€20,000)

Aifric Keogh

Ronan Byrne

Philip Doyle

Emily Hegarty

Aileen Crowley

Monika Dukarska

Targeted Athletes Pool Funding €50,000

Swim Ireland* €144,000

World Class (€20,000)

Oliver Dingley

Shane Ryan

Clare Cryan

International (€12,000)

Mona McSharry

Tanya Watson

Conor Ferguson

Jordan Sloan

Brendan Hyland

Darragh Greene

Niamh Coyne

Pentathlon Ireland €104,000

Podium (€40,000)

Arthur Lanigan O’Keeffe

Natalya Coyle

International (€12,000)

Sive Brassill

Eilidh Prise

Irish Sailing Association* €84,000

International (€12,000)

Ryan Seaton

Finn Lynch

Aoife Hopkins

Seafra Guilfoyle

Liam Glynn

Robert Dickson

Seán Waddilove

Badminton Ireland* €56,000

World Class (€20,000)

Niall McVeigh

International (€12,000)

Chloe Magee

Sam Magee

Nhat Nguyen

Irish Clay Target Shooting Association €20,000

World Class (€20,000)

Aoife Gormally

Irish Taekwondo Union €20,000

World Class (€20,000)

Jack Woolley

Table Tennis Ireland (Para) €12,000

International Class (€12,000)

Colin Judge

Total Carding €1,934,000

*Athletics Ireland, Badminton Ireland, Cycling Ireland, Irish Sailing Association, Paralympics Ireland, Rowing Ireland, Swim Ireland and Triathlon Ireland are Transition Sports, which manage and administer the International Carding Scheme for their athletes.