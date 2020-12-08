Olympic Federation votes in gender balanced board

The executive committee of the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) has achieved full gender balance for the first time following the election of seven candidates at Tuesday’s EGM.

Voting took place online with nine candidates contesting seven positions. All positions were filled on a straight count, without the need for gender quota provisions.

The new executive committee will be composed of six females and six males. Four new member federations were also added to the Olympic Federation of Ireland at the meeting.

The elections and the EGM took place online due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with voting delegates from the member federations placing their votes online between 11.30am and 2pm.

The top positions of president (Sarah Keane - Swimming), first vice-president (Colm Barrington - Sailing), second vice-president (Robert Norwood - Snowsports) and honorary general secretary (Sarah O’Shea - Badminton) were uncontested.