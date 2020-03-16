Olympic boxing qualifier in London to end after Monday’s evening session

The Olympic boxing qualifying tournament in London will be suspended after the conclusion of Monday’s evening session, officials have announced.

The decision to call off the event was made midway through the third day of action due to concerns over the escalating coronavirus crisis and the impact on athletes’ travel arrangements.

It is immediately unclear whether the initial results in the competition will stand, and throws an already hard-hit Tokyo 2020 qualification process into further chaos.

A statement read: “In light of significant recent changes in the coronavirus situation and growing concerns relating to the welfare of athletes, officials, staff and volunteers, the IOC’s Boxing Task Force [BTF] has taken the decision to cancel the rest of the Road to Tokyo Boxing Qualifier from Tuesday 17 March 2020.

“The decision has been made in conjunction with the Local Organising Committee [LOC] of the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifying event amid the increasing global travel restrictions and quarantine measures which are impacting on the travel plans of athletes, teams and officials and affecting their ability to return home.”

The International Olympic Committee was already due to meet officials from national Olympic committees and sports federations on Tuesday to discuss qualification procedures for the Games.

Officials in London had initially taken the decision to move the competition behind closed doors on Monday.

Two Irish fighters are in action on Monday night, with Rio Olympian Brendan Irvine in action against Hungary’s Istvan Szaka in a flyweight preliminary, while Kurt Walker takes on Germany’s Hamsat Shadalov at featherweight.

Earlier on Monday, Aidan Walsh won a unanimous decision against Estonia’s Pavel Kamanin at welterweight, while Michael Nevin won 4-1 against Max van der Pas of the Netherlands at middleweight.

Flyweight Carly McNaul lost her flyweight contest against Poland’s Sandra Drabik on a unanimous decision.