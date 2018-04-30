Oliver Townend wins Kentucky three-day event with Irish gelding

The sole Irish rider Tim Bourke finished in the top 20 for the fourth year in a row

Margie McLoone

Oliver Townend riding Cooley Master Class wins the first Land Rover Kentucky Three Day Event. Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Oliver Townend riding Cooley Master Class wins the first Land Rover Kentucky Three Day Event. Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

 

Britain’s Oliver Townend won the weekend’s Land Rover Kentucky three-day event when show jumping clear on Sunday with the Irish Sport Horse gelding Cooley Master Class to complete on his dressage score of 28.7 penalties.

Germany’s Michael Jung was leading going into the final phase with fischerRocana FST, on which he was bidding for a fourth successive victory at the top American event. However, last in, the mare rolled a pole to drop the combination to second (31.5). The host nation’s Marilyn Little finished third with RF Scandalous (32.8).

The sole Irish rider, Co Mayo-born Tim Bourke and the ISH gelding Luckaun Quality finished in the top 20 for the fourth year in a row, a pole down and six time penalties on Sunday seeing them complete in 19th place on a total of 50.2. Bourke and his 13-year-old son of OBOS Quality 004 were one of 11 combinations from 43 cross-country starters to go clear inside the time on the second phase.

Townend’s winning mount, Cooley Master Class, which was competing in a four-star event for the first time, was bred in Co Wicklow by John Hagan. The bay gelding is by the Belgian Warmblood stallion Ramiro B (which Townend now stands at the Harthill Stud in Cheshire), out of a mare by the thoroughbred stallion Master Imp.

Having won the Burghley three-day event last August with the ISH gelding, Ballaghmor Class, Townend has a chance to complete the Rolex Grand Slam of eventing this week when he competes at the Badminton horse trials in England with Cooley SRS, another Ramiro B gelding bred in this country.

Irish riders due to take on the four-star challenge are Clare Abbott (Euro Prince), Aoife Clark (Master Rory), Jonty Evans (Cooley Rorkes Drift), Ciaran Glynn (Killossery Jupiter Rising and November Night), Padraig McCarthy (Mr Chunky), Joseph Murphy (Sportsfield Othello), Alan Nolan (Bronze Flight) and James O’Haire (China Doll).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.