Old Alexandra and Railway maintain winning ways

Two Dublin clubs on maximum points after victory in their opening two games

Sarah Hawkshaw: was on the scoresheet for Railway in the win over Muckross. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Sarah Hawkshaw: was on the scoresheet for Railway in the win over Muckross. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

A fortnight into the new Hockey League season and only Old Alexandra and Railway Union have picked up maximum points, both clubs making it two wins out of two on Saturday with 2-1 victories away to fellow Dublin sides.

Emma Russell and Emilie Ryan Doyle got the goals that put Alexandra two up against Pembroke Wanderers before Sally Campbell pulled back a late score for the home side, while Railway recovered from going a goal down to Muckross to maintain their perfect start to the new campaign.

Sarah McAuley had given Muckross the advantage but Sarah Hawkshaw then levelled the game before setting up the winner for Zara Delany.

Loreto, meanwhile, prevailed in the battle of last season’s top two, first-half goals from Sarah Torrans and Siofra O’Brien putting them in charge against Pegasus.

A late penalty stroke from Ruth Maguire gave the Belfast side hope of taking something from the game, but Loreto held on to pick up their first points of the season following the previous weekend’s defeat to Railway.

The day’s other two fixtures ended in 1-1 draws, Julia McCarthy’s debut goal for Cork Harlequins with five minutes to go earning them a 1-1 draw against Catholic Institute, for whom Naomi Carroll had scored in the first half.

Rachel Kelly opened her UCD account to level against Belfast Harlequins who taken the lead through Emma Uprichard.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.