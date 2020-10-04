Old Alexandra and Railway maintain winning ways

A fortnight into the new Hockey League season and only Old Alexandra and Railway Union have picked up maximum points, both clubs making it two wins out of two on Saturday with 2-1 victories away to fellow Dublin sides.

Emma Russell and Emilie Ryan Doyle got the goals that put Alexandra two up against Pembroke Wanderers before Sally Campbell pulled back a late score for the home side, while Railway recovered from going a goal down to Muckross to maintain their perfect start to the new campaign.

Sarah McAuley had given Muckross the advantage but Sarah Hawkshaw then levelled the game before setting up the winner for Zara Delany.

Loreto, meanwhile, prevailed in the battle of last season’s top two, first-half goals from Sarah Torrans and Siofra O’Brien putting them in charge against Pegasus.

A late penalty stroke from Ruth Maguire gave the Belfast side hope of taking something from the game, but Loreto held on to pick up their first points of the season following the previous weekend’s defeat to Railway.

The day’s other two fixtures ended in 1-1 draws, Julia McCarthy’s debut goal for Cork Harlequins with five minutes to go earning them a 1-1 draw against Catholic Institute, for whom Naomi Carroll had scored in the first half.

Rachel Kelly opened her UCD account to level against Belfast Harlequins who taken the lead through Emma Uprichard.