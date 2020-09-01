Oklahoma City Thunder win Game 6 to set up Houston decider

Miami Heat upset top seed Milwaukee Bucks in first game of Eastern Conference semi

The Oklahoma City Thunder break during their Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA

The Oklahoma City Thunder break during their Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA

 

The Oklahoma City Thunder have forced a deciding seventh game of their playoff series with the Houston Rockets after a late surge helped them to a 104-100 win.

Houston led the best-of-seven series 3-2 and found themselves 98-92 up with just over four minutes to play as James Harden rounded off his 32-point haul for the night.

However Chris Paul shot two consecutive three-pointers to tie the game, and added two free throws in the last 15 seconds as the Thunder stole the win.

The winner of Wednesday’s deciding game will go on to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the semi-finals.

In the Eastern Conference, the semi-finals have already begun with the Miami Heat upsetting top seed Milwaukee Bucks 115-104.

Jimmy Butler starred for the Heat, scoring 40 points and 14 in the fourth quarter.

The Bucks raced to a 40-29 lead after the first quarter, but slumped in the second and third as they were outscored 63-46.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a frequent scorer for the Bucks, only managed 18 points and was four from 12 on free throws.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.