Offers flood in to be Andy Murray’s mixed doubles partner at Wimbledon

Scottish star was inundated with offers after admitting he was struggling to find one

Andy Murray partnered Feliciano Lopez at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen’s Club. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Andy Murray has been inundated with offers to be his mixed doubles partner at Wimbledon after admitting he was struggling to find one.

Murray made a successful return from hip surgery alongside Feliciano Lopez at Queen’s Club on Thursday evening, beating Colombian top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

The Scot then announced he had secured Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert to partner him in the men’s doubles, but revealed he had been turned down by the women he had asked.

That prompted a host of top female players to throw their hats into the ring, with Murray’s former doubles partner Kirsten Flipkens tweeting: “Wimbledon 2006, Wimbledon 2019, Andy Murray?”

When Murray revealed that French Open champion Ashleigh Barty had already rejected the chance to play with him, two of the Australian’s previous doubles partners, CoCo Vandeweghe and Casey Dellacqua, offered their services.

Britain’s Naomi Broady declared she was prepared to snub her brother Liam in favour of partnering the three-time Grand Slam winner.

Former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova retweeted a video of her in mixed doubles action, saying “I heard Andy Murray was looking for a mixed dubs partner. Thanks US Open for sending in my resume today.”

And even 75-year-old Billie-Jean King, winner 39 of singles and doubles Grand Slam titles, got in on the act, saying she was “available and lacing up”.

