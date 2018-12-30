Oakland Raiders look at playing their 2019 home games in London

The Oakland Raiders have discussed playing their 2019 home games in London, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday.

The newspaper said the NFL team has explored sharing the 62,000-seat Tottenham Stadium, the new home of the Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The Raiders are relocating to Las Vegas in 2020, but their lease at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum expires at the end of this season.

Other options reportedly being considered for the Raiders’ eight-game home slate next season include renewing their lease in Oakland or playing at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif, or Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said he would like the Raiders to make a decision by February so the league can finalise a schedule.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports was the first to report that the Raiders were contemplating playing in England.

“It is being discussed for them to play there next year,” Glazer said, per the Daily Mail. “They are still trying to figure it out. The Raiders are discussing it. Do they play four home games, four away games, and back and forth again?...London is a possibility as of now.”

– Reuters