Oakland Raiders look at playing their 2019 home games in London

NFL team has explored sharing the 62,000-seat Tottenham Stadium, the new home of Spurs

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Doug Martin of the Oakland Raiders against the Denver Broncos during their NFL l game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in California. Photograph: Thearon W Henderson/Getty Images

Doug Martin of the Oakland Raiders against the Denver Broncos during their NFL l game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in California. Photograph: Thearon W Henderson/Getty Images

 

The Oakland Raiders have discussed playing their 2019 home games in London, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday.

The newspaper said the NFL team has explored sharing the 62,000-seat Tottenham Stadium, the new home of the Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The Raiders are relocating to Las Vegas in 2020, but their lease at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum expires at the end of this season.

Other options reportedly being considered for the Raiders’ eight-game home slate next season include renewing their lease in Oakland or playing at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif, or Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said he would like the Raiders to make a decision by February so the league can finalise a schedule.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports was the first to report that the Raiders were contemplating playing in England.

“It is being discussed for them to play there next year,” Glazer said, per the Daily Mail. “They are still trying to figure it out. The Raiders are discussing it. Do they play four home games, four away games, and back and forth again?...London is a possibility as of now.”

– Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.