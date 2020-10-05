Novak Djokovic waltzes into French Open last eight

World number one Novak Djokovic continued his serene progress through the French Open field with a comprehensive win over Karan Khachanov.

The Serb, chasing his second Roland Garros title, beat the Russian 6-4 6-3 6-3 to book another grand slam quarter-final.

Djokovic has yet to drop a set in his opening four games and will now meet Pablo Carreno Busta or Daniel Altmaier in the next round.

Earlier in the day Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the second time as he brushed aside Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 7-6 6-2.

The Greek fifth seed was solid on serve throughout and played neatly as his Bulgarian opponent lost focus at crucial times under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

Last year’s ATP Finals winner Tsitsipas, whose best result at a major is reaching the Australian Open semi-finals in 2019, will next face Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev, with a last-four clash with Djokovic looming.