Novak Djokovic marches into fourth round of French Open

World No 1 dominates against Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis at Roland Garros

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic serves to Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis during their third-round match at the French Open. Photograph: Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images

World No 1 Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the second week of the French Open with a dominant 6-1 6-4 6-1 third-round win over 93rd-ranked Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Serbian came into the match with a 3-0 head-to-head record against Berankis, who had never won a set in their previous meetings, and put in a clinical show on Philippe Chatrier court to stay on course for a 19th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic broke his opponent’s serve six times in the match and such was his domination that he did not face a single breakpoint on his own on the way to the fourth round at Roland Garros for the 12th consecutive year.

The 2016 champion, who hit 30 winners against 18 unforced errors, is yet to lose a set in his three matches and will next face teenager Lorenzo Musetti, who defeated fellow Italian Marco Cecchinato 3-6 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-3.

