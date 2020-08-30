Novak Djokovic launches breakaway men’s player union

Professional Tennis Players Association aims to co-exist alongside ATP Player Council

Novak Djokovic has announced the launch of a breakaway men’s player union. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty

Novak Djokovic has announced the launch of a breakaway men’s player union. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty

 

Novak Djokovic has announced the launch of a breakaway men’s player union, despite strong opposition from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

World number one Djokovic and Canadian player Vasek Pospisil are behind theformation of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), which they hope can co-exist alongside the ATP Player Council.

The first players to sign up for the PTPA met on Saturday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York, where the US Open begins on Monday.

Around 60 players posed for a photo posted on social media, with Djokovic writing: “After yesterday’s successful meeting, we are excited to announce the beginning of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA). The first player only association in tennis since 1972. #PTPA.”

Federer, Nadal and Murray have all spoken out against the idea, while the ATP,WTA, ITF and all four grand slams have also called for unity.

Murray said he would not be signing a letter of support for the PTPA, adding: “I’m not totally against a player union, player association, but right now there’s a couple of things.

“One is I feel like the current management that are in place should be given

some time to implement their vision. Whether that works out or not would

potentially influence me in the future as to which way I would go.

“Also the fact that the women aren’t part of it, I feel like that would send a

significantly — well, just a much more powerful message personally if the WTAwere on board with it as well. That’s not currently the case.“

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.