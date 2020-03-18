‘No solution will be ideal’ say IOC to athlete concerns

Katarina Johnson-Thompson among those to questuion IOC plans to press ahead

British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson is among those to question whether to keep training as normal despite uncertainty. Photo: Bryn Lennon - British Athletics/British Athletics via Getty Images

British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson is among those to question whether to keep training as normal despite uncertainty. Photo: Bryn Lennon - British Athletics/British Athletics via Getty Images

 

The International Olympic Committee has told athletes “no solution will be ideal” after a number of competitors raised concerns over its plans to press ahead with Tokyo 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain’s heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson was among those to speak out on Tuesday, questioning advice from the IOC asking them to prepare “as best they can” for the Games despite social contact and travel being placed under severe restrictions across the world because of the virus.

Johnson-Thompson pointed out the difficulties she and other athletes were facing and wrote in a social media post: “I feel under pressure to train and keep the same routine which is impossible.”

The IOC said: “This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional solutions.

“The IOC is committed to finding a solution with the least negative impact for the athletes, while protecting the integrity of the competition and the athletes’ health.

“No solution will be ideal in this situation, and this is why we are counting on the responsibility and solidarity of the athletes.”

Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi said the IOC was risking the health of athletes, who feel obliged to continue training despite advice to reduce contact.

Hayley Wickenheiser, an IOC member, said the organisation’s conviction that the Games would go ahead was “insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity”.

The former Canada ice hockey star added: “This crisis is bigger even than the Olympics.”

The IOC had said on Tuesday it was fully committed to staging the Games and with four months to go there was no need for any drastic decision to be taken.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.