Nick Kyrgios thrown out of Italian Open after hurling chair onto court

Australian had already been penalised a game for swearing at a line judge

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios plays a backhand against Casper Rudd of Norway in their men’s singles round of 32 match at the International BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico in Rome. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios plays a backhand against Casper Rudd of Norway in their men’s singles round of 32 match at the International BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico in Rome. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

Nick Kyrgios has been thrown out of the Italian Open after he hurled a chair on to the court.

The volatile Australian was playing his second-round match against Norway’s Casper Ruud at the Foro Italico and had levelled the clash at one set all after losing the opener.

After Ruud broke back to make it 1-1 in the deciding set, Kyrgios was given a game penalty, apparently for swearing at a line judge, and promptly exploded.

He slammed his racket down, kicked a water bottle and then hurled a chair onto the court.

The umpire called the referee to court but, before he could be officially defaulted, Kyrgios told the crowd “I’m done”, packed up his bag and walked off to loud whistles and jeers.

It is far from the first controversy Kyrgios has been involved in and the Australian, who will automatically forfeit his prize money, is sure to face a heavy fine at the very least.

The 24-year-old was given a ban by the ATP in 2016 after walking off court midway through a match against Mischa Zverev at the Shanghai Masters and may well find himself suspended again.

Kyrgios’s antics came only 24 hours after he laid into the sport’s biggest stars in an interview on the No Challenges Remaining podcast, saying he “could not stand” Novak Djokovic and calling Rafael Nadal “super salty”.

After Wednesday’s wash-out it was a packed schedule in Rome, with Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer all due to play again on Thursday after winning their second-round matches.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.