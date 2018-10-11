Niamh Coyne swims to a silver medal in Buenos Aires

Dublin’s Niamh Coyne swam to a silver medal at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games on Wednesday.

Coyne secured her place on the podium with a time of 1.08.90 in the women’s 100m breaststroke final - finishing behind Russia’s Anastasia Makarova.

Lithuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova took the bronze medal in 1.08.95, with Ireland’s Mona McSharry narrowly missing out on the medals as she finished 0.02 off third.

Team Ireland have 16 athletes competing in Argentina, across nine sports. The Games run until October 18th.