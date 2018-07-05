Niall Dowling and Baraka Gp crew set to lift Round Ireland Race trophy

Chris Power-Smith of the Royal St George Yacht Club holds second overall with Aurelia on the provisional standings
Baraka Gp, skippered by Niall Dowling, won the line honours in the Volvo Round Ireland Race and the overall win is as good as decided. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

Baraka Gp, skippered by Niall Dowling, won the line honours in the Volvo Round Ireland Race and the overall win is as good as decided. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

 

Although official confirmation is pending from Wicklow Sailing Club, Niall Dowling and his team on Baraka Gp are the unbeatable overall winners of the Volvo Round Ireland Race and will lift the trophy at Friday evening’s prize-giving ceremony.

That presentation has already been put off by three hours to allow more of the original 56-strong fleet to complete the 705-mile course as light winds have dominated the final stage on North coast and Irish Sea approaches to the finish.

It was those same light winds that gave Dowling the edge he needed to make good on his line honours win on Wednesday afternoon with overall victory under IRC handicap as well as individual class win.

His crew of 11 counted seven professional sailors including navigator Ian Moore from Carrickfergus and Boat Captain James Carroll from Dun Laoghaire. Three other crew-members are lifelong sailing friends of Dowling’s.

Placing full credit with his team and especially Carroll who has co-ordinated preparation for the race over the past 18 months, the Round Ireland win is a prelude to another campaign in 2019 for the Rolex Fastnet.

Detailed planning

Notably, the lead-in time to deliver a winning project using the chartered Ker 43-footer as well as competing in the Fast 40+ circuit in Britain is indicative of the detailed planning required.

But with the overall win as good as decided, attention now switches to the remainder of the podium where Chris Power-Smith of the Royal St. George Yacht Club in Dun Laoghaire holds second overall with Aurelia on the provisional standings.

“That was the toughest round Ireland I’ve ever done – hard yards but I loved it!” commented Maurice “Prof” O’Connell of North Sails Ireland, the only pro sailor on Aurelia. “We had an epic match race with Team Fujitsu for two days, the whole way up the Atlantic coast.”

The Irish Defence Forces team on Joker 2 led by Cmdt Barry Byrne of Wicklow narrowly missed edging Power-Smith from second overall but may hold the third overall place and win the Services trophy as well depending on how the venerable Cavatina skippered by Ian Hickey fares overnight.

The 40-year old two-times past winner of the race needed to finish the race by seven o’clock on Friday morning to upset the overall podium standings.

Likely to be one of the most memorable races in recent years due to the sunshine and spectacular views of the coast of Ireland that the optimum routing provided, a total of nine boats have been unable to complete the course.

By Friday evening’s prize-giving, it is likely that a couple of back-markers will still be at sea, possibly taking more than a week to complete the course.

branigandavid@gmail.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.